Local 3's Paul Shahen visits an all natural Wagyu beef ranch called Chili Pepper Ranch just 35 minutes from downtown Chattanooga.
Jim Osborn, the former race car driver and current full time spine surgeon along with his family started this ranch a decade ago with under 10 acres and just four Wagyu cattle. Today they have 200 Wagyu cattle and 400 acres and will process roughly 65,000 pounds of Wagyu beef in 2023.
Osborn uses a feed that was made specifically after multiple rounds of taste testing to produce the same flavor.
They're open seven days per week by appointment only, for more click here