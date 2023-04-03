Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Steve Ray's Midnight Oil in Ooltewah where the first Tennessee Lottery scratch off ticket was sold nearly 20 years ago, and it's never been scratched.
Steve Ray threw a party at the gas/service station in Jan. of 2004 and as soon as the clock struck midnight, he sold the $2 ticket to his buddy Bucky. Bucky gave it right back to Steve Ray and they framed it.
It's still framed and un-scratched and could be worth $25,000, but the Tennessee Lottery confirmed that game has expired.
Bucky and Steve Ray remember that 2004 party like it was yesterday. They have the Chattanooga Times Free Press paper, the framed ticket and a certification from the Tennessee Lottery proving it was indeed the first ticket sold in the state of Tennessee.
Since 2004 the TN Lottery says they've raised more than $6-billion dollars for education.