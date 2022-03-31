Just off of Highway 27 in Dayton, Tennessee, Kristen and Nathan Lorenzen have opened the gates to their family farm for the second year. People from around the region are making their way there to wander through the tulip fields.
"It was a nice drive on a beautiful day, good friends and we're out here doing something fun so we thought we'd come by here,” exclaimed Debbie Moore and Lora Derr. "All it needs is a windmill and perhaps a low dike or so and we'd be in the Netherlands."
This year, the Lorenzen family tripled the beauty amongst their fields.
"Well last year we did 20,000,” explained Nathan. “This year we upped it to 60,000 tulip bulbs. We just had such an enormous response."
There are a variety of reasons people are making their way to Rhea County to see this field.
"Last year they brought flowers to their mother or brought flowers to their neighbor and they've just requested to come out and see it for themselves,” said Kristen.
Plans are already in place to expand this tulip field again.
"We're actually gonna have 100,000 tulip bulbs in that field over there next year,” explained Nathan. “What I told my wife is we're farming til we go bust."
But for now now, a trip to Dayton is a wonderful way to spend the day.
"Come over got the whole day to Rhea County,” said Debbie. “Come by here, get you something to eat at some of the nice restaurants, stroll downtown by the old courthouse. Just a nice place to be."