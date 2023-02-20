Local 3's Paul Shahen takes a trip to the back side of Lookout Mountain to feature Scenic City Clubworks, a passion project turned growing local business.
Nathan Frazier owns and operates Scenic City Clubworks out of his Rising Fawn, Georgia garage. He started fixing/re-gripping clubs for a friend in 2022. His turn around time and quality of work is part of the reason a friend convinced Nathan to turn it into a business.
His location is another example of why. Nathan says there's a lot of very good golf in the area but not a lot of help if you need a club gripped, bent or fixed in a tight time frame.
You can find Scenic City Clubworks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit his website here
Frazier who also has a full time job in the freight industry uses Scenic City Clubworks as a de-stressor and says while it's work, it certainly doesn't feel like it.