April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. We headed back to see how the folks at Rock Steady Boxing in Ringgold are honoring the month. For those who don’t know, Rock Steady Boxing Chattanooga is a non-contact boxing based curriculum serving individuals with Parkinson's disease.
"Our mission is to fight back against Parkinson's,” explained Kristen Schillaci. “We have one choice and that's forced, intense exercise. Exercise has been the main thing to prove to slow the progression of Parkinson's."
For six years, the group at Rock Steady Boxing has been getting together to exercise and to fellowship. Recently, others have begun to take note of the great work taking place here.
"Every year we kick off a bunch of events to fundraise,” explained Schillaci. “April 30th will be our second annual kickball tournament. We've kicked it up a notch this year. We have sponsorships, we have all of these organizations coming together for us to really boost up this event."
On April 30th, you can help the cause by signing yourself or your team up to play in the their kickball tournament at Boynton Recreation in Ringgold. Spots are 15 dollars each.
"So last year we almost hit 10 thousand dollars and so that basically funded a lot of our new equipment. We renovated the fight club space completely. And it also helps support any need that we have through the year. It could help support anyone who might need a little help paying the membership."
The kickball tournament might be your simple way to join in the effort to fight Parkinson's. And according to Kristen, the decision to do so should be pretty easy.
"Rock Steady itself is going to have two teams. So if someone thinks to themselves, 'I can't play kickball, hello, I've got people anywhere from 50 to 85 that are gonna be out there on the field. So there's really no excuse."