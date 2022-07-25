Local 3's Paul Shahen introduces you to Mak Kelsay: with one passion Kelsay fights fire, with the other he's forging with fire.
Kelsay is a fulltime Chattanooga Firefighter but also makes high grade professional chefs knives in his garage.
Kelsay also forges other tools with fire and you can find his knives across the nation and locally in professional chef's hands.
To view some of his work on Instagram click here
To visit Kelsay's website click here
You can reach him either way to have something custom made.