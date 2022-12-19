Local 3's Paul Shahen shows off one of the areas most spectacular Christmas light displays, Chattanooga's own "Whoville."
Canyon Springs Drive in "The Canyons" subdivision of Hixson transforms into Whoville, straight out of Dr. Seuss' "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."
Everything from yards full of "whos," a 35-foot inflatable Grinch and even the Grinch himself down from Mount Crumpit on weekends.
Of course the displays are lit up and open to the public through Christmas from 6-10PM seven days a week.
This is the third year of Whoville in "The Canyons." Residents say it was an idea formed out of bordem during the pandemic and has taken on a life of its own.