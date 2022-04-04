Just off of Highway 58 in Hamilton County, there is a group of animal rehabilitators dedicated to the health and well-being of some of this area’s most necessary creatures. Camp Wildernest is dedicated to sick, injured and orphaned wildlife by giving them a second chance through rescue, rehabilitation and release back to their natural habitats. Their area of rehab ranges from Knoxville to North Georgia.
"Last year we had 1,351 intakes,” explained volunteer Mary Marr. “About 100 of them were turtles and the rest were primarily birds. Over 900 of the intakes were available to be released which is amazing for East Tennessee. That many animals were allowed back into nature and they were surviving and doing well."
In addition to the rehabilitation of animals, Camp Wildernest volunteers tackle the huge responsibility of public education. Trying to correct decades old misnomers.
"The idea that if you touch a young animal, that the family won't take it back, is totally untrue,” explained Marr. “After a storm we get a lot of calls. People will find birds that have fallen out of a nest. We can sometimes help people re-nest them. They never even have to come here, we can walk them through it on the phone. If they do come here and we can rehab them in a short time, sometimes we've even been able to take them back to the exact location and their family will come and continue to raise them."
If you have the time and willingness, you too can be a part of this important mission. Camp Wildernest is always looking for volunteers.
"Especially if the person who found the turtle or bird can come back and be part of that release, I think it's just this full-circle feeling for them."