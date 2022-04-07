While driving down Access Road in Chattanooga, just off of Hixson Pike, you might have noticed a sign welcoming you to Bagwell City. For a lot of people the first question is, what the heck is Bagwell City?
We visited the Downtown Chattanooga Library for more information.
In the late 1940’s, the opening of the DuPont factory brought an economic boost to the Chattanooga area. The Hixson community was soon transformed from small farms and rural homes to suburban neighborhoods.
Helping to provide housing to new DuPont employees was George W. Bagwell. Bagwell, the self-proclaimed king of Tennessee strawberries, was a native of Clarksville, but had moved to the Chattanooga area as a young adult.
An 89-acre rectangular tract located on the east side of Hixson Pike between the Chickamauga Dam Road and Lupton City was the perfect place for his experimental new town. Everything you need within walking distance.
The original plans called for 259 homes for veterans and a three-block shopping center. Each colonial revival style home was priced at $6,250. Roads throughout the area were named after himself, his family, and his profession.
It's not clear why the shopping center he planned never caught traction, but Highland Plaza was developed about a dozen years later.
Mr. Bagwell had stated that the parking in downtown Chattanooga was such a problem, people would welcome the opportunity to move further away from town for a little elbow room. And by most accounts, he was right.
George Bagwell died in 1955 but more than a half-century later, his idea for an all-encompassing planned development lives on.