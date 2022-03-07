Located on Chattanooga’s south side, Clear Story Arts hosts dozens of local artists work and workshops. Including the art studio of Ali Kay.
"Chattanooga needs this, explains Ali. “And I would love for the community to know about this building because I feel like it's so new that a lot of people don't know that we are doing First Fridays every first Friday of the month. This is a really amazing place to see real art being made and where it's made and meet the artists. It's just so cool."
To her credit, Ali Kay is bring in hundreds of folks to see this building and spend days at a time in her individual studio, whether it be in person or virtual.
"I just launched something new called My Fresh Paint Community,” she explains. “It's a membership group where I'm doing weekly instruction that's live. So I teach them something different each week. I have a lot of people doing that with me and they're all over the world. So that's fun."
Part of an artist’s opportunity is to travel to Chattanooga and take a workshop with Ali. It’s an opportunity for not only instruction from Ali, but also for community. Something Ali offers both here on the south side and on the Internet.
"People are usually alone in their studio working on something. And that's what is so magical about this community that I'm creating online. They are just so encouraging to each other and we connect through our Facebook group and so I see all of the conversations amongst people from different parts of the world that kind of become friends in this little circle."
It's new, it's exciting, and it's a help for those who want to expand their talents and their circle.
"They all get that like, that there is some struggle. Like sometimes people are not totally confident in what they are painting and they just need somebody else to tell them that it's awesome. And everyone has been really ready to do that because I feel like they need that too."