Sweetens Cove Golf Club in South Pittsburg, TN is known most for its world rankings, cult following and connection with Peyton Manning, but they're also known for giving back in unique golf related ways.
For example, they recently partnered with Youth On Course and gathered 25 maniacs that played 100 holes on foot in less than 24 hours to keep golf more affordable for youth across the nation.
Youth on Course allows youth players across the nation to play a round of golf for no more than $5. They do so because of events like the "100 Hole Hike" that Sweetens Cove hosted in the heat of late June.
