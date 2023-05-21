One of the biggest races in North America, the Ironman race concluded Sunday morning at Ross's Landing Park.
3,200 athletes chose to take on Sundays Ironman race, which started with a 1.2 mile swim, then to a 56 mile bike ride, and finished with a 13.1 mile run.
"So their experiencing a lot of nerves honestly, they're probably feeling really good after getting out of the swim," said Alex High, Volunteer Director.
Alex high tells us 30 pro-athletes ran in the professional woman's racing group.
A previous triathlon world champion and Olympian, Paula Findlay took first with a time of 4 hours 9 minutes and 44 seconds.
"The crowd here is so amazing and got me through the last lap, so thank you so much, and I'm really happy to have a solid race and feel good most importantly," said Paula Findlay.
While the crowd celebrated the accomplishments of its finishers, event staff took a moment to honor an athlete, Carrie Armstrong, who was struck by a car and killed 6 weeks ago while training for the event.
Her husband, Chris Dupre spoke at the finish line.
"She was doing what she loved, and it just reinforces, because it impacts us so close to home, but just keep doing what you love, you don't what your tomorrow is, and just say the I love you's and do the extra hugs," said Dupre.
Armstrong's team mates ran in her memory and her two children, Kai and Dakota greeted the top three finishers with their medals.
"I realized that triathlon is so much more than racing, it's about what we do in our community, and how we come together and support each other," said Katie Malone, Armstrong's trainer.
Danielle Lewis took second with a time of 4 hours 15 minutes and 2 seconds.
Then Jeanni Metzler came in third with a time of 4 hours 15 minutes and 37 seconds.