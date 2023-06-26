Megan Madden was born a healthy baby, but became sick before her first birthday.
"We waited and tried for 17 years to have her, and to think we were going to lose her at 11 months old was devastating," said Megan's mother, Tammy Madden.
Fortunately the Madden's did not have to say goodbye to their daughter. Megan received a heart transplant that has been beating for over twenty years. She continues to fight for her life no matter the trials faced.
"Her first day of school, her first graduation to see that all to pass and now this. It's just amazing to me," said Tammy.
Megan has now started photography and has her work featured at the Ringgold Art & Frame Gallery in Ringgold, GA.
"She's always had a real good connection with the sky and the clouds. That's her most favorite thing to take pictures of. She loves the outside," said Tammy.
Owner Megan Evans hosted a reception for Megan Friday.
"I think it's very interesting and she does have an eye for taking the photos. She is still very new to it, but I think with time she'll get better at it. So, I am excited to be the first to show her work," said Ringgold Art & Frame Gallery Owner Megan Evans.
From walking, to prom, to graduating high school, and riding horses, nothing seems to stop Megan.
"Every time the doctor's say she can't do something, she will prove them wrong every single time," said Tammy.