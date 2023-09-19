The Governor' Convention is a two-day conference focused on business recruitment and job creation that kicked off Monday at the Chattanooga Convention Center. This is the first time the convention is being held in Hamilton County.
The Governor's Convention featured several breakout sessions Monday including the "Small Town, Big Hit" session where local business owners and experts shared how they used state funding to create opportunities in their communities.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has several programs to aid in connecting communities to funding and advancing economic growth. Brooxie Carlton, TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Community and Rural Development in previous years about 97% of their grants went to cities, counties and local economic development boards, but recently they've approved grants to local businesses like Proof Bar and Incubator.
Mike Robinson, owner of Proof said grants for local businesses can lead to a positive impact on the entire community.
"With Proof, I support entrepreneurs in the community and we've been there and done it. We've been in their shoes and we know the levers to pull and how to help them and we also know, kind of the middle man, how to coordinate and work with you and leverage those grants to be more impactful," explained Robinson.
And the proof is in the pudding, or rather, the wrap. Bryan Edward Slayton has owned Bad Wraps for 2 years. It started out as a food truck, but Slayton said thank to the Urban League and the Proof Incubator he's now in a shop.
"At first I didn't know what an incubator was, full disclosure when they said incubator I said man I don't need no more kids...and so they all partnered together and they gave me so much knowledge on how to run a business, how to do business, they gave me context in the business and they still helping me with my business."
Slayton said the Proof Bar and Incubator has allowed him and other small businesses to sell their savory food or sweet treats while also growing.
"You can make enough money here and contacts to launch your own business. And that's what's going down because we're looking at maybe a Bad RAPs drive thru, hello."
Ben Berry, owner of Berry Engineers in Cleveland, TN said they were the first to receive the Historic Development grant from the state department. Berry said offering grants to small business can make a huge impact.
"Renovations especially of historic buildings in really, expensive so really what these grants do it level the playing field of other spaces that may be available," said Berry.
Monday was the first day of the conference and it will pick back up Tuesday for the second and final day where Governor Bill Lee will be the keynote speaker.