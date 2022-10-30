Join us for the Tangled Tinsel Holiday Market November 5-6, 2022 INDOORS at the Bradley Square Mall in Cleveland, TN! Enjoy shopping over 150 unique handcrafted vendors just in time for the holidays! Bring your appetite and enjoy multiple food trucks available in the parking lot!
FREE ADMISSION! FREE PARKING!
Handmade vendors may apply at TouchTheSkyEvents.com
Event Hours: Sat. 10-5 / Sun. 12-4
**Sponsored by Renewal by Anderson, LeafFilter, Eat the Frog Fitness, Mix 104.1 WCLE, American Home Builders, and Gutter Guard.