DOWNTOWN ELECTRIC SHUTTLE UPDATE: The free CARTA Electric Shuttle Downtown will be operating on a modified schedule Sunday, September 25th between CARTA Shuttle Park South (at the Chattanooga Choo Choo) and Shuttle Park North (Aquarium/IMAX).
The first shuttles will begin at 4:00 AM and leave every 5-10 minutes. The last shuttle will depart at 12:20 AM on Monday, September 26th.
ROADS CLOSED ALL WEEKEND:
- Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Street
- Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway
- Power Alley from the parking lot to Riverfront Parkway,
- The southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive
These roads and intersections will be closed until 8:00 PM on Monday, September 26th, for the IRONMAN setup, race, and take-down.
SUNDAY IRONMAN BIKE ROUTE:
The intersections of St Elmo Avenue and Virginia Avenue at West 45th Street will be 4-way stops from 8:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 25th for the IRONMAN bike portion.
In addition, the following roads listed will be closed:
- The right eastbound lane of Riverfront Parkway between Molly Lane and Market Street
- The right southbound lane of Market Street between West 20th Street and West 40th Street (the I-24 on-ramp and off-ramp at Market Street will be closed)
West 40th Street between Alton Park Blvd and Tennessee Avenue and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers.
Cyclists will also be on Tennessee Avenue and St Elmo Avenue to the state line, riding with traffic.
SUNDAY IRONMAN RUNNING ROUTE:
The following roads will be closed and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers to give right-of-way to the runners from 12:25 PM on Sunday, September 25th until 1:00 AM on Monday, September 26th, for the IRONMAN run portion.
- The right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge
- The right northbound lane of Barton Avenue between Frazier Avenue and Baker Street
- The right northbound lane of the Veterans Bridge between East 3rd Street and Barton Avenue
- The right westbound lane of Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street
- Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane
- The Battery Place off-ramp from Riverside Drive
- Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street
IRONMAN SWIM COURSE MAP: