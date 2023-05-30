The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Walker County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that two of four men accused of murdering a man at a Rossville home last year have been convicted.
Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were convicted in the August 2022 murder of Dakota Bradshaw. The third suspect, Dajah Collins, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.
The case of Darious Woods, the fourth suspect, is still pending, officials said.
In a news conference held on Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement agencies involved in the case where unable to share what Collier and Dodds were convicted of, or their charges. That information, the said, will be available once the two are sentenced on June 29th.
On August 1, 2022, Bradshaw was shot while standing in front of a window inside of his home in Rossville. He later died at the hospital.
During Tuesday's conference, District Attorney Clayton Fuller shared some kind words about Bradshaw.
"He was known for always having a smile on his face," Fuller said. "He graduated near the top of his class in high school, and he was hoping to pursue a career in cyber security. He was a son, a brother, and by all accounts an amazing friend."
Fuller says the conviction doesn't bring back Bradshaw, but justice has been served.