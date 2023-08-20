The 18th annual St. Jude Children's Hospital Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show took place Saturday morning.
Hundreds of car enthusiasts came out to the annual car show at the CHI Memorial Hospital on Battlefield Parkway.
The family friendly event not only had classic and pristine cars to admire, but also included a bouncy house to keep kiddos entertained.
While those who attended were having fun, many were there to support St. Jude Children's Hospital who will be benefiting from the event.
"Last year we sent them $43,000, so our goal this year was 50 and I think we're going to get it," said Roy Davis, event organizer.
Roy Davis says his family started hosting the fundraiser after his sister passed away from leukemia at the age of ten.
He says he has been blown away by the communities support over the years.
"And so it's a great sense of pride seeing every year this thing has grown bigger and bigger and we're almost out of room already so we'll be looking for bigger venue next year," said Davis.
Davis says more than 450 cars entered the show Saturday.
Brett Kennedy says his family came out to support the cause.
"It's kind of been a family affair growing up in car shows my entire life, it's what we do as a hobby," said Davis.
Davis says if you did miss the event come out and joins them next year.
If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.