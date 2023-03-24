A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday after he allegedly shot himself while his mother was inside a nearby store, the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) said.
Police said they responded to a shopping plaza on 3240 Wilcox Street around 4:15 p.m. to find the child in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The injury is not life-threating, according to CPD.
The victim told law enforcement on the scene that he had shot himself while his mother was in the store.
He was then taken to the hospital.