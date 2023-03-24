police, police lights generic

A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday after he allegedly shot himself while his mother was inside a nearby store, the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) said.

Police said they responded to a shopping plaza on 3240 Wilcox Street around 4:15 p.m. to find the child in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The injury is not life-threating, according to CPD.

The victim told law enforcement on the scene that he had shot himself while his mother was in the store.

He was then taken to the hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you