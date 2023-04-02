Our 10th annual autism celebration walk is April 15th at Coolidge Park and we wondered if Channel 3 would consider covering the event. Last year over 1,000 people attend. We're approaching 600 people registered already. We'd love to do Three Plus You if you have openings. I'm sorry this is so short notice.
We'd also love if WRCB covered the event or perhaps did a story on how it's in its 10th year? The CAC has grown a lot too. We could give you a tour of our brand new Bridges behavior therapy clinic and talk to clinicians if you were interested.