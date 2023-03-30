One step at a time tourists and guests at Ruby Falls not only are getting some breathtaking views, but they are walking towards a healthier future.
Hugh Morrow, Ruby Falls, President & C.E.O. says “We have over 40,000 visitors in the month of March. We can provide this information for them and they can participate in our 100 million steps program in the month of March.”
This is the 6th year Ruby Falls has partnered with the American Heart Association to support Go Red for Women and encourage people to take more steps and stay active. Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women.
Hugh Morrow, Ruby Falls says “I am excited to try and create an educational program that can touch 10’s of thousands of people with regards to heart health.”
As one of this area’s major tourist attractions. People come from near and far to Journey deep inside historic Lookout Mountain where they are able to see the tallest and deepest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States! A perfect opportunity to encourage them to keep moving.
Hugh Morrow says “It’s about 2,200 feet walk. You take about 3,000 steps walking outside to the Falls and back. So, it is a healthy hike and it is great for our visitors to participate in that.”
The goal is that after visiting Ruby Falls, people will not only keep moving, but also make other healthy lifestyle changes. Morrow says it is important for companies and organizations to give back and make their community a better and healthier place to live.
Hugh Morrow says “The history of Ruby Falls is educating people about how the caves were formed about geology, the history of Chattanooga, and we just tack on another element about heart health in support of the American Heart Association.”