There are big changes coming to a Chattanooga staple.
The Choo Choo, a historic hotel and train station, will see $10 million in renovations by the middle of 2023.
The major development plans are being met with mixed reactions from Chattanoogans and visitors, alike.
"I love this place, it is one of the best places in Chattanooga," said Liudmila Nasedkina, who has lived in Chattanooga for five years. "I would like it to stay how it looks now."
The renovation will nearly double the number of rooms in the historic hotel. The 25-acre property will soon be home to a new ballroom, outdoor pool, and new local restaurants.
The process will include relocating several trains on the property, under the supervision of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. Six of the trains will be donated to the museum, another will remain at the hotel, and the last will be demolished due to its condition.
A spokesperson for the hotel declined our request for an on-camera interview but said they were excited about the project.
